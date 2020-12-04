Memory for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis | ATP Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Everspin Technologies, Integrated Silicon Solution, MACRONIX (HONG KONG)

The New Report “Memory for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The large amount of data generated by a semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle and rise in demand for connected vehicles are some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the memory for the connected and autonomous vehicle market. The increasing focus of the auto industry towards advanced technologies is predicted to drive the growth of the connected and autonomous vehicle market.

The increase in innovations for passenger and driver safety applications is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the connected and autonomous vehicle market. Moreover, an increase in semiconductor wafer sizes and transition from semi-autonomous vehicles to fully autonomous vehicles is projected to generate numerous opportunities for the memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. ATP Electronics,Inc., 2. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, 3. Everspin Technologies Inc., 4. Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., 5. MACRONIX (HONG KONG) CO., LTD., 6. Microchip Technology Inc., 7. Micron Technology, Inc., 8. Nanya Technology Corporation, 9. Renesas Electronics Corporation, 10. SK HYNIX INC

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Memory for Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market with detailed market segmentation by level of autonomy, memory type, vehicle type, applications. The global memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market is segmented on the basis of level of autonomy, memory type, vehicle type, applications. On the basis of level of autonomy, the market is segmented as level 1 (advanced driving assistance system- ADAS), level 2 (partial automation), level 3 (conditional automation), level 4 (high automation), level 5 (high automation). On the basis of memory type, the market is segmented as DRAM, SRAM, NAND, Others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as instrument cluster, infotainment system, advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), powertrain, others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The memory for connected and autonomous vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

