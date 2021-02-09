Gutta-percha Market Current and Future Trends 2020-2030

Gutta percha has emerged as perhaps the most common and certainly irreplaceable endodontic filling or obturating material in dentistry. The material has established a firm ground due to multiple reasons: promising long-term treatment outcomes and the maximum criteria it has been able to meet. The longstanding clinical potential has been tested in several studies, propelling the revenue potential in the gutta-percha market. The clinical performance has been quire reliable attracting the patient population.

Over the years, a number of gutta-percha manufacturing brands have unveiled variety of gutta-percha materials that can be used in endodontics. The key focus is on improving the sealing abilities of gutta-percha. The addition of different materials in the final formulations is driven by the objective of attaining higher therapeutic effects of the gutta-percha materials used for clinical purposes.

Gutta-percha Market: Key Trends

Over the years, a growing population in various parts of the world has grown aware of the endodontic problems and the existing treatment avenues. This is a key driver for the evolution of the demand in the gutta-percha market. A growing number of older adults are becoming conscious of the dental caries and are showing proclivity toward root canal treatments to overcome the problems. The promising success rate and prognosis offered by dentists have also raised their interest in such endodontic procedures.

Advances made in canal obturation procedures are expanding the avenue in the gutta-percha market. The growing number of people seeking professional dental care in urban spaces especially in developing economies is also boosting the prospects. The high health burden of untreated dental caries is also a key motivator for people seeking such services, which, in turn is fueling the demand for gutta-percha materials in various endodontic procedures.

Gutta-percha Market: Competitive Assessment

Extensive research has been made in surface modified gutta-percha, since this segment holds vast potential in the clinical landscape. A growing number of manufacturers who seek sigh stake sin the gutta-percha market are leaning on leveraging nanotechnology. As a result, nanoparticles enriched gutta-percha. In this regard, nanodiamond-GP composite is emerging as a promising material.

Studies on biocompatible platform for drug delivery have also expanded the horizon for manufacturers exploring new avenues in nanotechnologies. A case in point is attention drawn toward nanodiamond-GP composite and using it to improve the outcomes of conventional endodontic therapies. Researchers are focusing on developing gutta-percha composites with long-term antibacterial activity, good biocompatibility, and low toxicity.

Some of the key end users in the gutta-percha market are dental hospitals, dental clinics, and research institutes. The names of prominent companies in the market include Spident Usa Inc., Davis Schottlander & Davis, FKG Dentaire SA, SureDent, Premier Dental Products Company, Kerr Endodontics, DiaDent Group International, Coltene Whaledent, and Micro Mega SA.

Gutta-percha Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America has emerged as a promising regional market. Strides being made by endodontics in the region have fueled the prospective demand for gutta-percha in root canal obturation procedures. Growing number of people who are seeking professional dental care has also boosted the growth of the regional market. The high economic burden of dental caries has mounted the concerns of people in developing regions of the world, notably in Asia Pacific. The region is expected to contribute sizable revenues to the global gutta-percha market in the next few years.

