Neurothrombectomy Devices Market Scope, Consumption and Opportunities to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2030

The expansion of the global neurothrombectomy devices market is estimated to be driven by increasing cases of acute ischemic stroke across the globe. In addition, adoption of unhealthy lifestyle has been on the rise together with augmented awareness about the disorder amongst the people is likely to trigger growth of the global neurothrombectomy devices market over the timeframe of projection, from 2020 to 2030.

All over the world, stroke is one of the leading causes of death. According to WHO (World Health Organization), in 2016, nearly 15.2 million people died of stroke across the globe. According to American Heart Association, on an average in every 40 secs, someone in the US suffers from a stroke. In the US, stroke accounted for around 1 in every 19 fatalities in the US, according to the Association. Nearly 1 in 10 patients suffering from hemorrhage stroke pass away even before reaching the hospital. Neurothrombectomy is able to better the outcome sans any chance of intracranial hemorrhage. With the rise in the incidences of ischemic strokes, the global neurothrombectomy devices market is estimated to observe high growth in the years to come.

Product, end use, and region are the three vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global neurothrombectomy devices market.

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Notable Developments

One of such pertinent market developments that have left a positive and promising impact on the expansion of the market is elaborated below:

In April 2019, Medtronic plc introduced fourth-generation Solitaire X revascularization device to the market. This device can be utilized for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).

Some of the well-known players in the global neurothrombectomy devices market are listed below:

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Penumbra Inc.

Medtronic plc

Acandis GmbH

Vesalio, LLC.

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are projected to give a glimpse into the nature of the business pertaining to the global neurothrombectomy devices market over the assessment period, from 2020 to 2030.

Market to Ride on the Back of Surging Incidences of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Acute ischemic stroke is considered one of the common strokes affects people with diminished supply of blood to the brain thereby resulting in the death of cells in the brain. A rise in the incidences of acute ischemic stroke, particularly amongst the aged population is expected to foster development of the global neurothrombectomy devices market over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030. These devices find use in the destruction or retrieval of blood clots present in the cerebral neurovasculature. This procedure is capable of bettering the functional outcomes and it brings down the rate of mortality in patients, thereby making it a preferred mode of treatment for AIS (acute ischemic stroke). These factors are estimated to widen scope of growth of the global neurothrombectomy devices market over the tenure of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

In addition to that, there has been an increased introduction of various technologically advanced items along with swift process of product approval, which are likely to augur well for the global neurothrombectomy devices market in the years to come. Numerous technologies are utilized in the development of neurothrombectomy devices utilized for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and symptoms related to it.

Global Neurothrombectomy Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

It is estimated that Europe will dominate the global neurothrombectomy devices market over the timeframe of projection, from 2020 to 2030. The region is anticipated thrive on the back of rising number of patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. A rise in the rate of approval of neurothrombectomy devices along with the introduction of various new products is estimated to propel expansion of the global neurothrombectomy devices market in the years to come.

The global neurothrombectomy devices market is segmented as:

Product Type

Clot Retrievers

Aspiration Devices

Vascular Snares

Route of Administration

Hospital

Emergency Clinics

Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Russia Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan Korea India Southeast Asia

The Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Colombia



