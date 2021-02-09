Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market Trends and Analysis Growth by 2029

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market: Overview

Growing inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries together with increased prevalence of chronic conditions are likely to emerge as growth factors for the for the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market over the period of projection, 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, augmented adoption of monopolar electrosurgery instrument for use in laparoscopic surgeries is likely to drive the demand for these instruments in the near future. Minimally invasive surgeries assist in the minimization of cost associated with post-treatment procedures. Besides, these surgeries also offer lower rate of re-admission and faster recovery offered by these surgeries are expected to add to the expansion of the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market in the years to come.

Type, application, end use, and region are the four vital parameters that have been considered for the segmentation of the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market: Notable Developments

Few of the futuristic and relevant developments pertaining to the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market have taken place in the last few years. The market has been influenced by the following important and relevant development:

In October 2019, US-based Apyx Medical Corporation received nod from US Food and Drug Administration for marketing a single-use monopolar device, RF Handpiece/ Apyx Plasma. With this instrument, the company is expected to expand its product portfolio.

Some of the well-known players in the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market are listed below:

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Stingray Surgical Products, LLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are likely to characterize the nature of the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market over the analysis period, from 2019 to 2029

Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Accentuate Demand for Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument

In the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market, hand instruments are estimated to dominate the market with a sizeable chunk of revenue share. In addition, launch of innovative monopolar hand instruments by important market vendors has become quite frequent, which is likely to augur well for the market.

Hospitals comprise the one of the largest end users for monopolar electrosurgery instrument market. Augmented adoption of technologically progressive products together with augmented focus is expected to bring about positive outcome for the market. In addition to that, a rise in the patient awareness is expected to work well for the market. Various medical settings are increasingly taking up minimally invasive processes so as to lessen complications in post-operative period and speed up the rate of recovery. All these factors are estimated to support development of the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market over the projection period, from 2019 to 2029.

Global Monopolar Electrosurgery Instrument Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market throughout the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. Dominance of the North America region is likely to be driven by the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and augmented prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, high per capita expenditure in the region is also expected to add to the growth of the regional market in the years to come. In addition, there has been an increased awareness about the benefits of electrosurgical devices, which is likely to bode well for the regional market over the projection period.

The global monopolar electrosurgery instrument market is segmented as:

Type

Hand Instrument

Generator

Dispersive Electrodes

Accessories

Application

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

