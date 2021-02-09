Transplant Box Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player, Forecast To 2029

Global Transplant Box Market: Overview

A surge in the incidence of multiple organ failure together with an expansion of the ageing population is likely to come up as growth factors for the global transplant box market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, an increasing initiatives by the government and NGO bodies to encourage people to donate their organs is estimated to augur well for the market. Increased adoption of technologically advanced products in the medical sector is likely to augur well for the global transplant box market over the period of projection, from 2019 to 2029.

A rise in the incidences of organ failure has led to the augmented number of procedures involving organ transplant. In addition, there has been increased prevalence of chronic disorders all over the world. Cardiovascular diseases have become one of leading causes of death across the globe. These factors are likely to support growth of the global transplant box market over the projection period, from 2019 to 2029.

Application, and region are the two crucial factors that have been considered for the segmentation of the global transplant box market.

Global Transplant Box Market: Notable Developments

Some futuristic and important developments pertaining to the global transplant box market have taken place in the last few years. One of such relevant developments that has left a positive impact on the growth of the said market is elaborated below:

In March 2020, US-based Paragonix Technologies, Inc. announced that AdventHealth, a non-profit healthcare service provider in Florida, has given nod for use of its Paragonix SherpaPak CTS to preserve donors’ hearts meant for transplantation.

Some of the key players in the global transplant box market comprise the below-mentioned:

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Paragonix Technologies, Inc

TransMedics, Inc.

Hibernicor, LLC

OrganOx Limited

Global Transplant Box Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned market dynamics are estimated to define the nature of the global transplant box market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.

Increased Incidences Chronic Diseases to Drive Demand for Transplant Boxes in the Market

There has been increasing incidences of organ failure that has led to the rising demand for procedures involving organ transplant. A considerable rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders has been observed across the globe. These factors are estimated to support growth of the global transplant box market over the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2027.

Cardiovascular diseases have emerged as one of the leading causes of fatalities worldwide. According to the estimates of Chicago-based American Heart Association, nearly 92.1 million people were suffering from cardiovascular diseases in the US, in 2018. It is also one of the leading causes of death in the US. Such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to work in favor of the global transplant box market in the years to come.

Global Transplant Box Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global transplant box market, North America region is foreseen to account for the lion’s share of the market, both in terms of revenue and market share. The region has observed a very high prevalence of heart failures, chronic kidney diseases and other such ailments. In addition to that, government has been active in raising awareness about the technology and has made considerable amount of investment in the development of healthcare infrastructure in the region. These factors are likely to support growth of the transplant box market in North America.

The global transplant box market is segmented as:

Application

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lung

