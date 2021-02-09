Land Drilling Rigs Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Archer, Helmerich & Payne, KCA Deutag

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Land Drilling Rigs Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Land Drilling Rigs report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Land Drilling Rigs market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Land Drilling Rigs specifications, and company profiles. The Land Drilling Rigs study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Land Drilling Rigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Land Drilling Rigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Land Drilling Rigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Land Drilling Rigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Land Drilling Rigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Land Drilling Rigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Archer, Helmerich & Payne, KCA Deutag, Nabors Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional rigs

Mobile rigs



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Construction and Building



The Land Drilling Rigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Land Drilling Rigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Land Drilling Rigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Land Drilling Rigs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Land Drilling Rigs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Land Drilling Rigs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Land Drilling Rigs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Drilling Rigs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Land Drilling Rigs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Conventional rigs

1.2.3 Mobile rigs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas industry

1.3.3 Metal and Mining Industry

1.3.4 Construction and Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Production

2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Drilling Rigs Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Drilling Rigs Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Land Drilling Rigs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Land Drilling Rigs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Archer

12.1.1 Archer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Archer Overview

12.1.3 Archer Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Archer Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.1.5 Archer Related Developments

12.2 Helmerich & Payne

12.2.1 Helmerich & Payne Corporation Information

12.2.2 Helmerich & Payne Overview

12.2.3 Helmerich & Payne Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Helmerich & Payne Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.2.5 Helmerich & Payne Related Developments

12.3 KCA Deutag

12.3.1 KCA Deutag Corporation Information

12.3.2 KCA Deutag Overview

12.3.3 KCA Deutag Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KCA Deutag Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.3.5 KCA Deutag Related Developments

12.4 Nabors Industries

12.4.1 Nabors Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nabors Industries Overview

12.4.3 Nabors Industries Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nabors Industries Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.4.5 Nabors Industries Related Developments

12.5 National Oilwell Varco

12.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

12.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Related Developments

12.6 Weatherford

12.6.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weatherford Overview

12.6.3 Weatherford Land Drilling Rigs Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Weatherford Land Drilling Rigs Product Description

12.6.5 Weatherford Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Land Drilling Rigs Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Land Drilling Rigs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Land Drilling Rigs Production Mode & Process

13.4 Land Drilling Rigs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Land Drilling Rigs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Land Drilling Rigs Distributors

13.5 Land Drilling Rigs Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Land Drilling Rigs Industry Trends

14.2 Land Drilling Rigs Market Drivers

14.3 Land Drilling Rigs Market Challenges

14.4 Land Drilling Rigs Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Land Drilling Rigs Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

