AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.6% by 2026

The global AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 309.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence in asset management in order to provide accurate and faster services to clients, is driving the growth of the AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem. This is because AI helps organizations in increasing their productivity and efficiency of work. Predictive analysis is mainly used to analyze unexpected breakdown. So, companies mainly focus on providing industrial predictive monitoring and management.

AI-powered predictive asset management software has capabilities to detect anomalies from the data collected by company sensors. Oil & gas companies frequently suffer from unexpected replacements and breakdowns and thus, expected to create demand for of AI in asset management in order to reduce this cost. According to a market study in 2019, the eastern US oil refinery companies saved US$ 7 million due to the use of predictive analysis.

AI in asset management is also being increasingly used in the automotive sector for tracking the downtime of vehicles by manufacturers. Cooper Standard Automotive uses artificial intelligence for pooling data in order to track the global production plants. This gives the management a view of the asset in order to move it to the right plant in real time. At the same time, General Motors have deployed a cloud-based image classification tool on 7000 robots in order to detect issues before they happen, which in turn helps reduce unplanned production delays.

Ecosystem Snapshot: AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem

AI in asset management is also deployed in the financial sector for personal financial management, fraud detection, and investment banking. This enables financial institutions to effectively manage assets and meet the expectation of changing customer behavior by leveraging technologies such as predictive maintenance, AI, and machine learning. Companies such as IBM, Genpact, and Infosys are the key vendors that are providing artificial intelligence solutions for financial asset management.

AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem: Segmentation

Technology Deployment End-users Machine Learning Cloud Retail Deep Learning On-Premise BFSI NLP Oil & Gas Computer Vision Automotive Predictive Analytics Aerospace Others Others

Global AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem

Based on regions, North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. Increasing number of connected devices and growing number of internet users, coupled with the rising investment by big technocrats, are expected to drive the AI in asset management market in the region. At the same time, the collaboration between Massachusetts Institute of Technology US and IBM to promote research on different aspects of artificial intelligence is one of the major factors in accentuating market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. According to a study in 2019, 43% of Asia Pacific companies consider AI important for their business future, which is driving the growth of AI in asset ecosystem in the region.

The major players in AI-enabled smart trackers are Microsoft, Google, Infosys, IBM, Amazon, Apple, and others. The market players are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, product expansions, partnerships, and other such strategies for increasing their market share. In 2019, BlackRock announced the launch of a new center dedicated to research in AI, in order to meet the changing industrial conditions.

AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem: Market Statistics Glimpse

The major players operating in the Global AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem are as follows:

Company Ecosystem Positioning Total Revenue Industry Region Microsoft Software provider $110.4 Billion Artificial intelligence Global Google LLC Software provider $136.22 Billion Artificial intelligence Global IBM Software provider $ 79.591 Billion Artificial intelligence Global Amazon Software provider $ 232.887 Billion Artificial intelligence Global Apple Software provider $ 258.49 Billion Artificial intelligence Global

AI in Asset Management Market Ecosystem Major Interconnectivities