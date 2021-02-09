Global Automotive Sensors Market Research Report2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Sensors Market is accounted for $21.54 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $37.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2015 to 2022. Automotive sensors are incorporated in vehicle systems to analyze, transmit and display vehicle working information with internal and external environment of vehicles. Growing demand for comfort, safety and convenience, rising vehicle electrification, improving government safety standards are some factors that are anticipated to stimulate the market growth globally. However, huge cost of raw materials and lack of aftermarket for sensors are acting as key barriers for the market growth.

Safety & security application segment is expected to witness high compound annual growth rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising demand for safer vehicles and lower dispersion of automobile industry in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the key industry players profiled in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Stmicroelectronics N.V., General Electric Co., CTS Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Measurement Specialities, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Autoliv Inc., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Allegro, Microsystems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Sensor Types Covered:

• Inertial Sensors

o Accelerometers

o Gyroscopes

• Magnetic Sensors

• Speed Sensors

• Level/Position Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Oxygen Sensors

• MEMS Sensors

• NOX Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Image Sensors

o Ccd

o Cmos

Applications Covered:

• Exhaust

• Powertrains

• Telematics

• Chassis

• Safety and Control

• Body Electronics

• Other Applications

