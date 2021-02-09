Categories
Pitch Coke Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Pitch Coke

Global “Pitch Coke Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Pitch Coke Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Pitch Coke market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Pitch Coke:

  • Pitch coke is produced from coal tar that appears during coke production. Pitch cokes are an essential raw material for building production equipment for semiconductor or solar array panel. It is also used as a raw material for the anode in aluminum smelting.

    Pitch Coke Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Shamokin Carbons
  • RESORBENT
  • NSCC
  • Baosteel Chemical
  • Tianjin Yunhai Carbon
  • Jining Carbon
  • Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group
  • Asbury Carbons
  • Ningxia Wanboda
  • PMC Tech
  • RuTGERS Group

    Scope of Report:

  • Pitch coke downstream are wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry and graphite electrodes etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Pitch coke, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.
  • The worldwide market for Pitch Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 440 million USD in 2024, from 230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Pitch Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aluminum Electrode Material
  • Carbon Specialties Material
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Pitch Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pitch Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pitch Coke in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Pitch Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Pitch Coke breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Pitch Coke market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pitch Coke sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Pitch Coke Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pitch Coke Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

