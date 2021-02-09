Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid:

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70Â°F.

The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.

The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.

Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse. Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Honeywell

Solvay

Ineos

Derivados del FlÃºor

Airproducts

Morita

Sinochem Lantian

Sanmei Chemical

Yingpeng Chemical

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Juhua Group

3F

Currently, many companies in the world can produce Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid product, they mainly concentrating in China. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of refrigerants.

Survey results showed that 57% of the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid market is chemical industry, 19% is used in Mining & Metallurgical industry. The downstream market demand is from Fluor polymer field. Now, the market capacity excess supply; resulting in the overall operating rate at a low level.

The major raw material for Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is fluorite and sulfuric acid. in the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

This report focuses on the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Content â‰¥99.99 %

Content â‰¥99.90 %

Content â‰¥99.70 % Market Segment by Application:

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceuticals