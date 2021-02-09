Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol):

1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.

This report focuses on the Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.

The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.

In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.

