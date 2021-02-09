Medical Alert Systems Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Medical Alert Systems Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Medical Alert Systems

Global "Medical Alert Systems Market" research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Medical Alert Systems Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Medical Alert Systems market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Medical Alert Systems:

  • Medical Alert Systems are the devices that are used to summon assistance by healthcare personnel or individuals in time of emergency, through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband worn by the user. These devices include Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Nurse Call Systems (NCS), Ambulatory Auto Alert Systems and Automated Airborne Flight Alert System and so on.

    Medical Alert Systems Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Philips Lifeline
  • ADT
  • Tunstall
  • Greatcall
  • Alert-1
  • Connect America
  • Bay Alarm Medical
  • Life Alert
  • Rescue Alert
  • Mobile Help
  • Medical Guardian
  • LifeStation
  • Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
  • Lifefone
  • Better Alerts

    Scope of Report:

  • This report only includes Personal Emergency Response Systems. PERS are medical devices that are used by individuals to call for emergency medical help. These innovative devices contact the emergency care services or the userâ€™s family members through a panic button in the form of a pendant or a wristband.
  • The global stand-alone type market share is 17%. The global market for standalone type will grow moderately with a positive growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-alone voice communicators, V-cube monitoring systems, transmitters, and traveling alarm systems are some of the most widely used examples of standalone PERS devices. Standalone PERS devices provide emergency protection in uncertain situations, like a sudden fall while traveling.
  • Inside the Home was the largest application segment in 2016, the proportion is about 70.7%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, with a production market share nearly 48.9% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Alert Systems, enjoying production market share nearly 29.2% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 47.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23.1%.
  • Market competition is intense. Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Medical Alert Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 9190 million USD in 2024, from 5950 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Medical Alert Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Landline Type
  • Mobile Type
  • Standalone Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Inside the Home
  • Outside the Home

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Medical Alert Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Alert Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Alert Systems in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Medical Alert Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Medical Alert Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Medical Alert Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Alert Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

