Global Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Solketal is a protected form of glycerol with an isopropylidene acetal group joining two neighboring hydroxyl groups. Solketal contains a chiral center on the center carbon of the glycerol backbone, and so can be purchased as either the racemate or as one of the two enantiomers. Solketal has been used extensively in the synthesis of mono-, di- and triglycerides by ester bond formation. The free hydroxyl groups of solketal can be esterified with a carboxylic acid to form the protected monoglyceride, where the isopropylene group can then be removed using an acid catalyst in aqueous or alcoholic medium. The unprotected diol can then be esterified further to form either the di- or triglyceride. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Solvay

Loba Feinchemie AG

CM Fine Chemical

Chemos GmbH

Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua

Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology

Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma

Beyond Industries

Purityâ‰¤96%

96%â‰¤Purityâ‰¤98%

Purityâ‰¥98% Solketal (CAS 100-79-8) Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Solvent

As a whole, with the emphasis on environmental protection and people’s awareness of environmental protection, which put forward higher requirements of environmental indicators to the manufacturers, The solketal market competition will be still intense. Solvay is the leading manufacturer in the EMEA Solketal market with the market share of 40.88%, in terms of revenue, followed by Loba Feinchemie AG, CM Fine Chemical, Chemos GmbH, Wuhan Hezhong Shenghua, Yuancheng Gongyuan Technology, Suzhou ChonTech BioPharma, Beyond Industries and Hangzhou ICH Biofarm. The top 9 listed companies accounted for 72.65% of the revenue market share in 2017.

In the application segment, Solvent segment accounted for the most of market share (74% in 2017), in terms of volume, while Pharmaceutical Intermediates segment accounted for 7.68. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Solketal industry will still be a highly energetic industry. With the global improvement of environmental protection concept, Solketal market will witness a significant increase.