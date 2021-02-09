Cold-Brew Coffee Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Cold-Brew Coffee report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Cold-Brew Coffee market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Cold-Brew Coffee:

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

Nestlé

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady's

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee Cold-Brew Coffee Market Applications:

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales

North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2017, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.

For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.

The worldwide market for Cold-Brew Coffee is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million USD in 2024, from 29 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.