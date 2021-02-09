Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Monofilament Fishing Line Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Monofilament Fishing Line Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Monofilament Fishing Line market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Monofilament Fishing Line:

Monofilament fishing line (shortened to just mono) is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry.

Second, the sales of Monofilament Fishing Line increased from 7333 million meters in 2013 to 8680 million meters in 2017 with an average growth rate of 4.31%.

Third, Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Monofilament Fishing Line producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Monofilament Fishing Line revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Monofilament Fishing Line.

The worldwide market for Monofilament Fishing Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 300 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Monofilament Fishing Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below 0.20 mm

0.20-0.40 mm

0.40-0.80 mm

Above 0.80 mm Market Segment by Application:

Saltwater Fishing