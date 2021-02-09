Categories
Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Monofilament Fishing Line

Global “Monofilament Fishing Line Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Monofilament Fishing Line Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Monofilament Fishing Line market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Monofilament Fishing Line:

  • Monofilament fishing line (shortened to just mono) is fishing line made from a single fiber of plastic. Most fishing lines are now monofilament because monofilament fibers are cheap to produce and are produced in a range of diameters which have different tensile strengths.

    Monofilament Fishing Line Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • PureFishing
  • Sunline
  • Sufix International
  • Toray
  • SHIMANO INC
  • DAIWAÂ 
  • Maxima Fishing Line
  • Momoi
  • Ultima
  • Seaguar
  • FORTUNE
  • Ande Monofilament
  • Mercan Fishing Lines
  • FOX InternationalÂ 
  • Schneider Fishing Lines
  • FirstDart
  • Jarvis Walker Pty Ltd

    Scope of Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the Monofilament Fishing Line industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.41 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest area of revenue, also the leader in the whole Monofilament Fishing Line industry.
  • Second, the sales of Monofilament Fishing Line increased from 7333 million meters in 2013 to 8680 million meters in 2017 with an average growth rate of 4.31%.
  • Third, Europe occupied 33.13% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively account for around 26.67% and 15.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
  • Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Monofilament Fishing Line producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • Fifth, for forecast, the global Monofilament Fishing Line revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Monofilament Fishing Line.
  • The worldwide market for Monofilament Fishing Line is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 300 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Monofilament Fishing Line in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Below 0.20 mm
  • 0.20-0.40 mm
  • 0.40-0.80 mm
  • Above 0.80 mm

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Saltwater Fishing
  • Freshwater Fishing

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Monofilament Fishing Line product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Monofilament Fishing Line, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Monofilament Fishing Line in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Monofilament Fishing Line competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Monofilament Fishing Line breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Monofilament Fishing Line market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Monofilament Fishing Line sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Monofilament Fishing Line Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Monofilament Fishing Line Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

