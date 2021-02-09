Categories
Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Tuberculosis Diagnostics

Global “Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Tuberculosis Diagnostics market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Tuberculosis Diagnostics:

  • Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease usually caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB). Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body. Most infections do not have symptoms, in which case it is known as latent tuberculosis. About 10% of latent infections progress to active disease which, if left untreated, kills about half of those infected. The classic symptoms of active TB are a chronic cough with blood-containing sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The historical term “consumption” came about due to the weight loss. Infection of other organs can cause a wide range of symptoms.

    Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Danaher
  • Roche
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • BD
  • Abbott
  • Hologic
  • Qiagen
  • BioMerieux
  • Hain Lifescience
  • Oxford Immunotec
  • Epistem
  • Akonni Biosystems
  • Creative Diagnostics

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Tuberculosis diagnostics includes culture-based diagnostics, sputum smear microscopy diagnostics, rapid molecular diagnostics and so on. And the proportion of Culture-based Diagnostic in 2017 is about 34.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Tuberculosis Diagnosticsis widely used in hospital, diagnostic laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Tuberculosis Diagnosticsis hospital, and the revenue in 2017 is 542 M USD.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.03% in 2017. Following Europe, Africa is the second largest consumption place with the Revenue market share of 35.76%.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Tuberculosis Diagnostics.
  • This report studies the Tuberculosis Diagnosticsmarket status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Tuberculosis Diagnosticsmarket by product type and applications/end industries.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Culture-based
  • Sputum Smear Microscopy
  • Rapid Molecular
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Hospital
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Tuberculosis Diagnostics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tuberculosis Diagnostics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tuberculosis Diagnostics in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Tuberculosis Diagnostics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Tuberculosis Diagnostics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Tuberculosis Diagnostics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tuberculosis Diagnostics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market:

