Adhesion Promoter Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Adhesion Promoter

Global Adhesion Promoter Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Adhesion Promoter report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Adhesion Promoter market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Adhesion Promoter:

  • An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • BYK(ALTANA)
  • EMS-CHEMIE
  • Evonik
  • Air Products
  • Sartomer(Arkema)
  • Basf
  • Eastman
  • Elementis
  • WorlÃ©e-Chemie
  • 3M
  • Huntsman
  • Dow
  • Momentive
  • HD MicroSystems
  • Akzo Nobel
  • OM Group
  • Allnex
  • SEM
  • HuaxiaÂ Chemicals
  • FushengÂ PaintÂ Additives
  • YangzhouÂ LidaÂ Resin
  • NanxiongÂ SantolÂ Chemical
  • DeshangÂ Chemical
  • HenanÂ Seeway
  • CapatueÂ Chemical

    Adhesion Promoter Market Types

  • Silane Coupling Agents
  • Metallo-organic Compound
  • Modified High-molecular Polymer
  • Chlorinated Polyolefine

    Adhesion Promoter Market Applications:

  • Coating and Paint
  • Ink
  • Adhesive
  • other

    Adhesion Promoter industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future. After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas. The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers. The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future. Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.
  • This report focuses on the Adhesion Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Adhesion Promoter Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Adhesion Promoter Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Adhesion Promoter market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Adhesion Promoter?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Adhesion Promoter market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Adhesion Promoter?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Adhesion Promoter market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Adhesion Promoter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adhesion Promoter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adhesion Promoter in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Adhesion Promoter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Adhesion Promoter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Adhesion Promoter market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adhesion Promoter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Adhesion Promoter Market:

