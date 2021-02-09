Categories
Body Contouring Devices Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Body Contouring Devices

Global “Body Contouring Devices Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Body Contouring Devices Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Body Contouring Devices market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Body Contouring Devices:

  • Body contouring is a surgical procedure that involves alteration of the body parts such as torso, upper arms, thighs, buttocks, and chest with an intention to improve the overall appearance of the body. This is more effective for those who already have gone through massive weight loss and want to get rid of excess skin and remaining fats from their body. The various body contouring procedures available are body lift, bra line back lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching. Body lift is a common body contouring surgical procedure meant to remove the sagging skin and excess fat from the abdomen, thighs and the buttocks. Body fat transfer involves the transfer of fat from one place of the body to another place of the body in order to augment it. To carry out these procedures various medical devices are used such as fat reduction devices (liposuction devices) and skin tightening devices (skin tightening hand pieces).

    Body Contouring Devices Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Lumenis
  • Cynosure
  • Meridian
  • Alma Lasers
  • Celeste
  • Syneron Medical
  • Zeltiq Aesthetics
  • VLCC Healthcare
  • Asclepion
  • Lutronic
  • Cutera
  • Fotona
  • Misonix Inc.
  • Sanuwave Health Inc.
  • Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.
  • Dynatronics
  • Ilooda
  • Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.
  • Chromogenex Technologies LTD
  • Pollogen Ltd.
  • Invasix Ltd
  • UltraShape Ltd.
  • Solta Medical Inc.
  • Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation
  • Erchonia Inc.
  • Sientra Inc.

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Body Contouring Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • North America held the substantial market share of body contouring devices market attributing to factors such as due to baby boomer population base, high prevalence of obese people, high disposable income, increased awareness of aesthetics, and presence of sophisticated infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market as a consequence of prominent growth factors such as rising disposable income, increasing awareness among the population base and improving healthcare infrastructure and larger opportunities for new market entrants over the forecast period.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Skin Tightening and Resurfacing
  • Cellulite Treatment
  • Liposuction
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Hospitals
  • Beauty Orthopedic Hospitals
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Body Contouring Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Body Contouring Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Body Contouring Devices in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Body Contouring Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Body Contouring Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Body Contouring Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Body Contouring Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Body Contouring Devices Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Body Contouring Devices Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

