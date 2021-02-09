Global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations:

People buy a variety of Christmas lights and Christmas decorations to add glamor to the festival at Christmas. Christmas decorations including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas. Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Kingtree

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Festive Productions Ltd

Hilltop

In 2017, the Christmas Lightings revenue was USD 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be USD 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

The worldwide market for Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 7590 million USD in 2024, from 6180 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Artificial Christmas Trees

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Decorations Market Segment by Application:

Residential