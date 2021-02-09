Automotive AG Glass Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive AG Glass Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive AG Glass Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive AG Glass market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive AG Glass:

AG Glass (Anti-Glare Glass) is a particular chemical treatment on the surface of glass. After processing the reflective surface become matt diffuse reflection. The reflective images are fuzzy. Decrease the reflex and reduce the light. The surface of AG glass is anti-corrosion and anti-scratch highly. The light reflectance is lowered to 1% from 8%, so as to create visual space with more transparency and better enjoyment. Automotive AG Glass Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

SCHOTT

Corning

AGC

Foshan Qingtong

Yuke Glass

Abrisa Technologies

KISO MICRO

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13887121 Scope of Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Automotive AG Glass developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5.2%. In 2015, Global revenue of Automotive AG Glass is nearly 34 M USD; the actual production is about 2141 K Pcs.

The classification of Automotive AG Glass includes Etching AG Glass, Coating AG Glass and other, and the production proportion of Etching AG Glass in 2015 is about 88%.

Automotive AG Glass is used in Central Display and Dashboard. The most proportion of Automotive AG Glass is Central Display, and the consumption in 2015 is 2013 K Pcs.

The worldwide market for Automotive AG Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 47 million USD in 2024, from 37 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

Get a Sample Copy of the Automotive AG Glass Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Etching AG Glass

Coating AG Glass

Other Market Segment by Application:

Central Display