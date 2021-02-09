Categories
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR)

Global “Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR):

  • Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

    Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Nexans
  • Southwire Company
  • General Cable
  • Apar Industries
  • Hengtong Group
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • LS Cable
  • Tongda Cable
  • Hanhe Cable
  • Saudi Cable Company
  • K M Cables & Conductors

    Scope of Report:

  • Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.
  • Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • For industry structure analysis, the ACSR industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 11 producers account for about 23% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of ACSR, also the leader in the whole ACSR industry.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of ACSR producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the aluminum and the steel price.
  • The worldwide market for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3160 million USD in 2024, from 2980 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • ACSR â€“ Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced
  • ACSR/AW â€“ Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced
  • ACSR/TW â€“ Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Bare overhead transmission conductor
  • Primary and secondary distribution conductor
  • Messenger support
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

