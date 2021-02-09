Categories
Nickel Hydroxide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Nickel Hydroxide

Global “Nickel Hydroxide Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Nickel Hydroxide Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Nickel Hydroxide market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nickel Hydroxide:

  • Nickel hydroxide is a green, crystalline, inorganic compound that produces toxic gases upon heating. It is generally used in rechargeable battery electrodes, by oxidation to nickel(III) oxide-hydroxide. Nickel hydroxide is denoted by Ni (OH)2 and is an insoluble chemical compound having strong redox properties.

    Nickel Hydroxide Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Norilsk
  • SMM Group
  • Tanaka-Chemical
  • Kansai Catalyst
  • Chancsun Umicore
  • Henan Kelong
  • Anhui Yaland
  • Jilin Jien
  • Kingray New Materials
  • Jinchuan Group
  • Jiangmen Fangyuan

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to rapid development of economy. China captures about 53.79% of global consumption production and Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.19% global production share.
  • Nickel hydroxide can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 84.12% of the nickel hydroxide market is batteries industry, 6.84 % is electronics industry, and 6.63 % is Chemical industry and 2.63% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, although these industries will need more nickel hydroxide. But nickel hydroxide has a little market potential in the future. Current major companies will gradually reduce production in the future, changes will be happened in industry structure.
  • The major raw material for nickel hydroxide is sodium hydroxide, nickel sulfate. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of nickel hydroxide industry.
  • For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • This report focuses on the Nickel Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Pure Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Cobalt Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Zinc Nickel Hydroxide
  • Contain Cadmium Nickel Hydroxide
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Batteries Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Nickel Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nickel Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nickel Hydroxide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Nickel Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Nickel Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Nickel Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nickel Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Nickel Hydroxide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Nickel Hydroxide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

