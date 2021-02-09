Nickel Hydroxide Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global “Nickel Hydroxide Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Nickel Hydroxide Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Nickel Hydroxide market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nickel Hydroxide:

Nickel hydroxide is a green, crystalline, inorganic compound that produces toxic gases upon heating. It is generally used in rechargeable battery electrodes, by oxidation to nickel(III) oxide-hydroxide. Nickel hydroxide is denoted by Ni (OH)2 and is an insoluble chemical compound having strong redox properties. Nickel Hydroxide Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Norilsk

SMM Group

Tanaka-Chemical

Kansai Catalyst

Chancsun Umicore

Henan Kelong

Anhui Yaland

Jilin Jien

Kingray New Materials

Jinchuan Group

Scope of Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to rapid development of economy. China captures about 53.79% of global consumption production and Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 18.19% global production share.

Nickel hydroxide can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 84.12% of the nickel hydroxide market is batteries industry, 6.84 % is electronics industry, and 6.63 % is Chemical industry and 2.63% divided among other industries in 2015. With the development of economy, although these industries will need more nickel hydroxide. But nickel hydroxide has a little market potential in the future. Current major companies will gradually reduce production in the future, changes will be happened in industry structure.

The major raw material for nickel hydroxide is sodium hydroxide, nickel sulfate. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of nickel hydroxide industry.

For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report focuses on the Nickel Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

Pure Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Cobalt Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Zinc Nickel Hydroxide

Contain Cadmium Nickel Hydroxide

Other Market Segment by Application:

Batteries Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry