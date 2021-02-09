Car Dashcam Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Car Dashcam Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Car Dashcam report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Car Dashcam market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Car Dashcam:

This report studies the Car Dashcam market. A “dash cam” is exactly what its name promises it to be: a camera that’s mounted in or around your car’s dashboard. The cams are easily attached using a suction cup mount, direct dash friction mounts (those sticky rubber pads) and even built right into a not-too-conspicuous replacement rear mirror for your ride. Powered by batteries, hardwired into vehicle’s 12-volt system or via cigarette lighter, the dash cam faithfully records all it sees.

The cameras come in every conceivable configuration, from a single Channel to multiple lenses allowing for simultaneous front and rear recording. While 1080p-capable cams are now becoming standard fare, VGA versions exist and can be had for pocket change.

The law generally says that dash cams are legal. There’s no reasonable expectation of privacy while in public. In fact, dash cams have potential to simplify the police officer’s job at an accident scene.

Single Channel Dashcam

Multi-Channel Dashcam Car Dashcam Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The global average price of Car Dashcam is in the decreasing trend, from 44.6 USD/Unit in 2013 to 39.7 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Car Dashcam includes Single Channel Dashcams and Multi-channel Dashcams. The proportion of Single Channel Dashcams in 2017 is about 84.77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

China region is the largest supplier of Car Dashcam, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Car Dashcam, enjoying production market share nearly 22.43% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Car Dashcam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.3% over the next five years, will reach 5380 million USD in 2024, from 2070 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.