Starch Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Starch:

Starch is a carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bonds. This polysaccharide is produced by most green plants as an energy store. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diets and is contained in large amounts in staple foods such as potatoes, wheat, maize (corn), rice, and cassava. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Penford Products

Tate & Lyle Americas

AVEBE

Roquette

Gea

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Luzhou Group

COFCO

China Starch

Wanshunda Group

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Edible Starch

Industrial Starch

Officinal Starch Starch Market Applications:

Starch Sugar

Monosodium

Medicine

Modified Starch

Food

Beer

Paper

Starch industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., China and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as ADM and Cargill have relative higher level of productâ€™s quality. As to France, Roquette has become as a global leader. In Germany, GEA leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jilin province.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch is concentrated in United States and China, in which America is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and able to maintain low price.

China corn starch output growth is declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production. Most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate is less than 50%.

The worldwide market for Starch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 45900 million USD in 2024, from 35800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.