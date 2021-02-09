Kimchi Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global Kimchi Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Kimchi report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Kimchi market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Kimchi:

Kimchi is a traditional fermented food in Korean cuisine. It is a traditional side dish made from salted and fermented vegetables, most commonly cabbage and Korean radishes, with a variety of seasonings, including chili powder, scallions, garlic, ginger, etc. There are hundreds of varieties of kimchi made with different vegetables as the main ingredients. In the past, kimchi was traditionally stored underground in jars to keep cool during warm months and remain unfrozen throughout the winter months, during which time it was a vital source of vegetables. With the developing of technology, kimchi refrigerators are more commonly used to store kimchi. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

CJ

Daesang

Dongwon F&B

Sinto Gourmet

Cosmos Food

Real Pickles

Lucky Foods

Mama Oâ€™S

Sunjaâ€™s

Top Gourmet

Kingâ€™s Asian Gourmet

Choiâ€™s Kimchi

MILKimchi

Qingdao Jingfugong

Qingdao Meilinda

Qingdao Nongyu

Qingdao Dongshengda Kimchi Market Types

Baechu-kimchi

Dongchimi

Kkakdugi

Pa-kimchi

Oi Sobagi Kimchi Market Applications:

Households

Commercial Kimchi Market Applications:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON Fï¼†B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.

The worldwide market for Kimchi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million USD in 2024, from 3000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.