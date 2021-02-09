Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Pulmonary Artery Catheter market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Pulmonary Artery Catheter:

Pulmonary artery catheterization is a diagnostic procedure in which a small catheter is inserted through a neck, arm, chest, or thigh vein and maneuvered into the right side of the heart, in order to measure pressures at different spots in the heart. Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Argon Medical

ICU Medical

Biosensors International

Market is concentrated. Edwards Lifesciences, Argon Medical, ICU Medical, Biosensors International and BD are the leaders of the industry, they have a production market share of 88.14% in 2015, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed Global market channel of the industry.

USA is the largest manufacturer of Pulmonary Artery Catheter, with a production market share of 65.83% and a revenue market share of 65.47% in 2015.

The second place is Germany, following USA with the production market share of 14.57% and the revenue market share of 14.60% in 2015.

This report focuses on the Pulmonary Artery Catheter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Four-lumen Catheter

Five-lumen Catheter

Six-lumen Catheter

Other Market Segment by Application:

ICUs