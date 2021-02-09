DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment:

Robotic liquid handling technology in automated DNA extraction systems can streamline the tasks involved in extracting DNA from a sample, such as serial dilution and cherry picking. Systems typically also include functions such as shaking, temperature control, and PCR protocols. DNA extraction is used in many types of biological research including molecular biology, forensics, pathology, environmental research, and drug discovery. Features to look for in choosing an automated DNA extraction system include integration with laboratory information management systems, full start-to-finish automation, error control, and safeguards against contamination. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Roche Life Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

LGC

Promega

Kurabo Biomedical

Analytik Jena

AutoGen

Hain Lifescience

ELITech

Biosan

Bioneer

Genolution

Low Throughput

Med Throughput

High Throughput DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market Applications:

Academic & Research Institutes

The global average price of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 26.31 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 24.58 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 620 million USD in 2024, from 490 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.