Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

About Medical X-Ray Tube:

An x-ray tube is an energy converter. It receives electrical energy and converts it into two other forms: x-radiation and heat. The heat is an undesirable byproduct. X-ray tubes are designed and constructed to maximize x-ray production and to dissipate heat as rapidly as possible.The x-ray tube is a relatively simple electrical device typically containing two principle elements: a cathode and an anode. As the electrical current flows through the tube from cathode to anode, the electrons undergo an energy loss, which results in the generation of x-radiation. Medical X-Ray Tube Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Varex Imaging (Varian)

Toshiba Electron

IAE

Dunlee

Siemens

Comet Technologies

Hangzhou Wandong

Kailong Medical

Gulmay

Keyway Electron

Oxford Instruments

Sandt

Scope of Report:

Global consume about 104 K Unit of Medical X-Ray Tube in 2016, and the Revenue about 668 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.53% in past 5 years.

Europeis the largest consumption market of Medical X-Ray Tube, with a sales market share over 32%. Asia-Pacific is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7% .

Varian is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 30K Units witch occupy 30% of the market share. The Revenue (M USD) is about 211 million.

The worldwide market for Medical X-Ray Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 750 million USD in 2024, from 590 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical X-Ray Tube in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube

Rotating Anode Medical X-Ray Tube Market Segment by Application:

Dental

Mobile C-Arm

DR

CT

Mammography Systems