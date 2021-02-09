Categories
Iodine Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Iodine

Global “Iodine Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Iodine Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Iodine market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Iodine:

  • Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.
  • Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.In food industryâ€“Iodine is used in the synthesis of sodium iodide, potassium iodate and other food additives, potassium iodate is widely used in iodized salt for eliminating of iodine deficiency disorders.
  • In pharmaceutical industryâ€”Iodine is used for making the iodine preparation, the bactericide, the disinfectant, the deodorant, the analgesic, etc. such as tincture of iodine and used in the synthesis of potassium iodide, sodium iodide, iodine solution, iodinated oil; in addition, it has a special resistance to radioactive elements, synthesis of iodized oil can be used in X optical contrast agent.
  • In other industry–In chemistry, metallurgy industry, iodine and iodide are good catalyzer in many chemical reaction; in agricultural industry iodine is one of the important raw materials to make pesticides and used as fungicides, such as 4-4-IODOPHENOXYACETIC acid; in the dye industry, itâ€™s used in the synthesis of organic dye material; in the lighting industry, itâ€™s used for the production of making iodine-tungsten lamp, lamp with shade.

    Iodine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • SQM
  • Cosayach
  • Ise Chemicals
  • Algorta Norte S.A.
  • Godo Shigen
  • Iochem
  • Nippoh Chemicals
  • RB Energy
  • Toho Earthtech
  • Iofina
  • Wengfu
  • Gather Great Ocean
  • Xinwang

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Iodine is in the decreasing trend, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to 20.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be stable in the following years.
  • And base on the output of the Iodines, the classification of Iodine includes Saltpeter Minera Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine and Seaweed Iodine. And the proportion of Saltpeter Minera Iodine in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.
  • The worldwide market for Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million USD in 2024, from 810 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Iodine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Saltpeter Minera Iodine
  • Underground Brine Iodine
  • Seaweed Iodine

    Market Segment by Application:

  • X-ray Contrast Media
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Iodophors and PVP-I
  • LCD Screens
  • Animal Nutrition
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Iodine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Iodine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Iodine in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Iodine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Iodine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Iodine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Iodine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Iodine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Iodine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

