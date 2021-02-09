Iodine Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Iodine Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Iodine Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Iodine market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Iodine:

Iodine is, as a commercial product, solid and heavy like metal and has black-purple luster. It easily sublimates at the room temperature and has a peculiar odor.

Iodine is widely used in food, medicine, industry, agriculture, national defense, and many other cutting-edge technology industries.In food industryâ€“Iodine is used in the synthesis of sodium iodide, potassium iodate and other food additives, potassium iodate is widely used in iodized salt for eliminating of iodine deficiency disorders.

In pharmaceutical industryâ€”Iodine is used for making the iodine preparation, the bactericide, the disinfectant, the deodorant, the analgesic, etc. such as tincture of iodine and used in the synthesis of potassium iodide, sodium iodide, iodine solution, iodinated oil; in addition, it has a special resistance to radioactive elements, synthesis of iodized oil can be used in X optical contrast agent.

In other industry–In chemistry, metallurgy industry, iodine and iodide are good catalyzer in many chemical reaction; in agricultural industry iodine is one of the important raw materials to make pesticides and used as fungicides, such as 4-4-IODOPHENOXYACETIC acid; in the dye industry, itâ€™s used in the synthesis of organic dye material; in the lighting industry, itâ€™s used for the production of making iodine-tungsten lamp, lamp with shade. Iodine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

The global average price of Iodine is in the decreasing trend, from 35.28 USD/Kg in 2013 to 20.07 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be stable in the following years.

And base on the output of the Iodines, the classification of Iodine includes Saltpeter Minera Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine and Seaweed Iodine. And the proportion of Saltpeter Minera Iodine in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The worldwide market for Iodine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million USD in 2024, from 810 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

