Spherical Silica Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

About Spherical Silica:

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. It is featured by small surface area, good liquidity and low stress. They are widely used in semiconductor encapsulation material filler. Spherical Silica Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Spherical silica powder refers to the spherical silicon dioxide powder material made of irregular corner silicon powder by process of flame and fusion method, VMC Method, etc. By high sphericity and high purity, the products have since steadfastly protected the reliability of semiconductors which are growing increasingly high in density and function.

Japan monopolized the spherical silica market in recent years. In global market, the production of spherical silica increases from 64906 MT in 2013 to 91113 MT In 2017, at a CAGR of 8.85%. In 2017, the global Spherical Silica market is led by Japan, capturing about 67.35% of global Spherical Silica production.

At present, the major manufacturers of Spherical Silica are concentrated in Micron, Denka, Tatsumori, Admatechs, Shin-Etsu Chemical, etc. Denka is the world leader, holding 33.74% production market share in 2017.

In application, spherical silica downstream is wide and recently Spherical Silica has acquired increasing significance in various fields of semiconductor encapsulation material filler. In 2017, the Spherical Silica consumption (sales) in Filler was 74365 MT, and it will reach 159300 MT in 2023; while the sales market share in Filler was 81.62% in 2017 and will be 86.15% in 2024.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, spherical silica production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of spherical silica is estimated to be 184900 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Spherical Silica is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million USD in 2024, from 390 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Spherical Silica in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Types:

