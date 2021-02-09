High Strength Steel Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global High Strength Steel Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. High Strength Steel report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as High Strength Steel market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About High Strength Steel:

High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS).

The conventional High-Strength Steels include High Strength Low Alloy Steels, Bake Hardenable Steels, Carbon Manganese Steels, and others.

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Baosteel

Ansteel

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels High Strength Steel Market Applications:

Automotive

Hoisting and mining equipment

Aviation & Marine

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global high strength steels market. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the high strength steels market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of high strength steels in this region. The Asia-Pacific high strength steels market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan are further propelling the growth of the high strength steels market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global high strength steel market include Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg), SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Baosteel, Ansteel, among others.