Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

About Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam:

Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam refers to foams made from polyethylene. Typically it is made from expanded pellets (‘EPE bead’) made with use of a blowing agent, followed by expansion into a mold in a steam chest – the process is similar to that used to make expanded polystyrene foam. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Sealed Air

Kaneka

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

Sonoco

Pregis

Furukawa

Plymouth Foam

Wisconsin Foam Products

Recticel

Innovo Packaging

Guangdong Speed New Material Technology

Sing Home Polyfoam

Dingjian Pakaging

Wuxi Huitong

Shenzhen Mingvka

Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Types

EPE Foam Coil

EPE Foam Sheet

Shape EPE Foam Expanded Polyethylene (EPE) Foam Market Applications:

Protective Packaging

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Automotive