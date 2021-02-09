Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Research Report2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service market is expected to grow from $ 1.15 billion in 2015 to reach $ 14.21 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 43.18%. Rising implementation of virtualization technologies, increasing preference for commoditized IT services to run businesses is key movement in disaster recovery as a service market. Rising investments in unruly cloud technologies, conventional use of big data applications and the requirement for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) disaster recovery,

legislation of rigorous disaster recovery policy are some of the major factors favouring the market growth. However, sufficient site departure between primary and backup site and compatibility anxiety of certain applications in the cloud environment are most important challenges towards the development of the global disaster recovery as a service market.

Professional services are likely to have the leading market share in Disaster Recovery as a Service market as these services facilitate enterprises to prefer the best probable resolution and services depending upon the business desires and also distribute cost-effective and backup support for technical queries to avoid any downtime. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of Disaster Recovery as a Service Market due to large investments in cloud-based solutions, early adoption of new and emerging technologies, and high penetration of internet.

The key players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service market are identified as Windstream Communications, SunGard Data Systems, Verizon Communication, Inc., Geminare, Inc., IBM Corp., Databarracks Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., QuorumLabs, Inc., Columbus Business Solutions, NTT Communications, EMC Corp., HP Co., Rackscale s.r.o., NetApp, Inc., VMWare, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Company Size Covered:

• Large Companies

• Mid-Sized Companies

• Small Companies

Deployment Models Covered:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Service Types Covered:

• Backup

• Data Security

• Professional Services

• Real-Time Protection

