Footwear Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Footwear:

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, which originally serves to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment, usually regarding ground textures and temperature. Footwear in the manner of shoes therefore primarily serves the purpose to ease the locomotion and prevent injuries. Secondly footwear can also be used for fashion and adornment as well as to indicate the status or rank of the person within a social structure. Socks and other hosiery are typically worn additionally between the feet and other footwear for further comfort and relief. Footwear Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

New Balance

Asics

Belle

Nine West

Puma

Kering Group

Wolverine Worldwide

Clarks

VF Corp

ECCO

Anta

Under Armour

Crocs Inc

Geox

Salvatore Ferragamo

Daphne

LI-NING

Mizuno

Red Dragonfly

C.banner

Peak

K-Swiss

KAPPA

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The worldwide market for Footwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 330000 million USD in 2024, from 290200 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Footwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Leather

Non leather Market Segment by Application:

Womenâ€™s Footwear

Menâ€™s Footwear