Sodium Metasilicate Pentahydrate Market may exceed USD 875 million by 2025; according to a new research report. Increasing greenhouse gas emissions across the globe & changing consumer perceptions on environment sustainability have resulted in growing demand for electrical vehicles which should stimulate sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market growth. Reducing vehicle mass & developing alternate energy vehicles have become important factors for the growth of automobile industry.

50% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market from cement applications may surpass USD 30 million by 2025. Increase in renovation & construction activities in India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia will boost the market for cement industry. Favorable government initiatives towards sustainable & ecological construction activities will increase the market share for 50% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate owing to its use as a connecting agent in the production of refractory cements & its properties such as hardness, heat and chemical resistance.

99% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market from washing powder & detergent applications may surpass USD 100 million by the end of forecast period. Rising demand of laundry detergents from different industries such as textile, hospital, restaurants, and hotels will boost market share. Increasing consumer consciousness towards adopting e-commerce channels will increase the demand for detergents owing to benefits such as time saving options, variety of product offering, and easy delivery options. It is widely used in manufacturing laundry soaps, detergents & washing machine powders owing to its oil & grease removal properties, anti-redeposition and buffering agent characteristics.

Europe 29% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market from cosmetic applications may exceed USD 5 million by 2025. Rise in geriatric population & increase in use of hair color by aging population to cover grey hair is the primary driver for the growth of 29% sodium metasilicate pentahydrate market. Changing trends of millennial population in adopting fashion which includes hair coloring & bleaching will increase market demand owing to its use as peroxide bleach stabilizer.

The regional segmentation covers:

Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Industry participants in sodium metasilicate pentahydrate consist of American Elements, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Silmaco, Sigma Aldrich, Shanghai Yueda Industrial & Chemicals, Ricasil Industries, Sunrise Chemicals, Diatom, and Graham Chemical Corporation. Companies are engaged in research to improve the quality of products & widening geographical presence along with meeting regulatory norms which may further promote industry growth.

