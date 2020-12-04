Home Healthcare Software Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Delta Health Technologies, Hearst Corporation, Healthmedx, Kinnser Software, Inc.

The ‘ Home Healthcare Software market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Home Healthcare Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Home Healthcare Software market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Global Home Healthcare Software Market is valued approximately USD 7.26 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.40% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Home healthcare software is a user-friendly solution that offers healthcare information with zero error which helps in increasing the operational efficiency of the doctor. Also, it provides home care agencies and physicians to communicate effectively to enable standardize care to the patients. Such solutions offer healthcare professionals with real time information to deliver superior patient care. The global pandemic of COVID-19 escalates the demand for home healthcare software due to the primary focus of government towards coronavirus infected peoples. Also, initiatives taken by the people and government authorities to reduce corona spread leads to the home isolation and self-quarantine activities which significantly upsurge the demand for home healthcare software where doctors can monitor patient’s health from clinics or hospital and suggest efficient treatments to the patients. Whereas, emergence of large health issues to the geriatric population and need for regular check-up of ageing population, stimulated the demand for home healthcare software. Therefore, rapid growth in ageing population and need for instant check on old peoples driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.6 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. In addition, presence of favorable government regulations regarding adoption of home healthcare software is driving the market growth over the forecast years. However, security concerns and growing incidence of data breach is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Home Healthcare Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising growth in healthcare expenditure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising ageing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Home Healthcare Software Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Continulink Health Technologies, LLC.

Delta Health Technologies

Hearst Corporation

Healthmedx

Kinnser Software, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Thornberry Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Software offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software:

Agency Management

Clinical Management

Consulting and Support Services

Hospice Software Solutions

Tele Health Solutions

Other Software

By Component:

Software

Services

Other Components

By Mode of Delivery:

Web-based

Cloud based

Other Modes of Delivery

By End-user:

Rehab Centres

Hospice Care

Homecare Institutions

Other End-Users

Target Audience of the Global Home Healthcare Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Home Healthcare Software Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

