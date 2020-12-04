Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Google LLC

The ‘ Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market is valued approximately at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fitness & activity trackers are a form of electronic fitness system that records and tracks health-related indicators such as distance walking or cycling, heart rate, calorie intake, and sleep quality. Fitness & fitness trackers typically come in the form of wristbands; they may also function as clip-on apps, earbuds, or smart cotton clothes. Wearable devices offer many benefits to professional athletes, amateur athletes, fitness consumers and wellness programs. Some of these benefits include player safety assessment tools, workout injury prevention, and metrics of physical conditioning and performance. Further, wearable devices encourage regular exercise and promote fitness. Market data show smartphone users between the ages of 18 and 54-years account for almost 77% of wearable fitness device ownership. This demographic embrace wearable sports technology and make it an integral part of their daily routine. Beyond sports and fitness benefits, there is potential to elevate the sports fan viewing experience. Using wireless sensors embedded in player equipment or uniforms, sports viewers will have real-time access to movement tracking data and performance statistics like acceleration and top speed. With analytics and enhanced graphics, this technology can dramatically change live television broadcast of major sporting events. According to Statista Customer Surveys, 30 per cent of U.S. customers purchased a workout band and 44 per cent of U.S. consumers used their sport and exercise equipment every day. Moreover, the surging concerns regarding various health issues such as obesity and other chronic diseases has led to the penetration of wearables devices such as activity trackers and body monitors in order to access real-time information about the overall health of the body. According to Statista, the shipment of wristband in 2017 was about 36 million units and is expected to increase up to 51.73 million units by 2022. Various manufacturers of smart wearables for sports and fitness market are adopting the strategy of product launch to enhance the consumer base and to increase the geographical outreach. For instance, in April 2020, Xiaomi has announced to launch a new Redmi fitness tracker alongside 22 new products in China. Moreover, in August 2018, Fitbit has launched Charge 3 fitness tracker. The product launch was aimed to improve the patented ‘PurePulse’ heart rate tracking system which can also predict improvements in blood oxygen rates which help detect emerging health metrics, such as sleep apnea or feminine wellbeing.

The regional analysis of global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global smart wearable industry because the country has seen rapid technological change. Growing the degree of Internet penetration, a high level of technological competence and a rising e-commerce market may be responsible for fueling smart sports wearables in the country.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Jabra

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

By Type:

Watches

Activity Tracker

Others

Training

Sports

Others

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Watches

5.4.2. Activity Tracker

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Training

6.4.2. Sports

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.2.1. U.S. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3. Europe Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3.2. Germany Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3.3. France Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3.4. Spain Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3.5. Italy Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4.2. India Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4.3. Japan Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4.4. Australia Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4.5. South Korea Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.5. Latin America Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.5.2. Mexico Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

7.6. Rest of The World Smart Wearables for Sports and Fitness Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Amazon.com, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Apple Inc.

8.2.3. Fitbit, Inc.

8.2.4. Google LLC

8.2.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

8.2.6. IBM Corp.

8.2.7. Jabra

8.2.8. Microsoft Corp.

8.2.9. Samsung

8.2.10. Sony Corp.

8.2.11. Xiaomi Corp.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

