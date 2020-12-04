Cyber Insurance Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | Allianz SE,American International Group, Inc,Aon PLC,AXA SA

The ‘ Cyber Insurance market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Cyber Insurance market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cyber Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Cyber Insurance Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cyber insurance offers coverage against internet-based risks for businesses and individuals. It incorporates losses from loss of privacy, indemnification from lawsuits related to data breaches and network security breaches and others. In addition, cyber insurance also includes business’ liability for a data breach which involves sensitive customer information, such as, credit card numbers, account numbers and others. The cyber insurance market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Cyber insurance market is driven by surging number of cyber-attacks, intensifying number of mandatory legislations designed for data security, intensifying losses incurred due to network security breaches along with growing number of organizations offering cyber insurance to both medium-scale and large-scale organizations across the globe. As in March 2018, SamSam ransomware cyberattack was triggered in Atlanta, US. The cyberattack involved guesstimating weak passwords and encrypting files leading to data leakage, financial losses. Hence the rising cases of cyberattacks drive the market towards growth. However, lack of Standardized Policies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Cyber Insurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology coupled with increased number of cyber-attacks in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising digitalization along with increasing digital data would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cyber Insurance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allianz SE

American International Group, Inc

Aon PLC

AXA SA

Berckshire Hathway Inc

Lloyd’s of London Ltd

Lockton Companies, Inc

Munich Reinsurance Company

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Company Size:

Large Companies

Small & Medium Sized Companies

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Power

Industrial

Others

Target Audience of the Global Cyber Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Cyber Insurance Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cyber Insurance Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cyber Insurance Market, by Company Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cyber Insurance Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cyber Insurance Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cyber Insurance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cyber Insurance Market Dynamics

3.1. Cyber Insurance Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cyber Insurance Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cyber Insurance Market, by Company Size

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cyber Insurance Market by Company Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cyber Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Company Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cyber Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Large Companies

5.4.2. Small & Medium Sized Companies

Chapter 6. Global Cyber Insurance Market, by Industry Vertical

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cyber Insurance Market by Industry Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cyber Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cyber Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. BFSI

6.4.2. IT & Telecom

6.4.3. Retail & E-commerce

6.4.4. Healthcare

6.4.5. Manufacturing

6.4.6. Government & Public Sector

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cyber Insurance Market, by Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Cyber Insurance Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Cyber Insurance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Cyber Insurance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Power

7.4.3. Industrial

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Cyber Insurance Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Cyber Insurance Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Cyber Insurance Market

8.2.1. U.S. Cyber Insurance Market

8.2.1.1. Company Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Industry Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Cyber Insurance Market

8.3. Europe Cyber Insurance Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Cyber Insurance Market

8.3.2. Germany Cyber Insurance Market

8.3.3. France Cyber Insurance Market

8.3.4. Spain Cyber Insurance Market

8.3.5. Italy Cyber Insurance Market

8.3.6. Rest of Europe Cyber Insurance Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Cyber Insurance Market

8.4.2. India Cyber Insurance Market

8.4.3. Japan Cyber Insurance Market

8.4.4. Australia Cyber Insurance Market

8.4.5. South Korea Cyber Insurance Market

8.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Cyber Insurance Market

8.5. Latin America Cyber Insurance Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Cyber Insurance Market

8.5.2. Mexico Cyber Insurance Market

8.6. Rest of The World Cyber Insurance Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Allianz SE

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. American International Group, Inc

9.2.3. Aon PLC

9.2.4. AXA SA

9.2.5. Berckshire Hathway Inc

9.2.6. Lloyd’s of London Ltd

9.2.7. Lockton Companies, Inc

9.2.8. Munich Reinsurance Company Re

9.2.9. The Chubb Corporation

9.2.10. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

