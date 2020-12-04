Frozen Food Market Expected to Witness Robust Growth | Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc.

The ‘ Frozen Food market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Frozen Food market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Frozen Food market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The frozen food market size was valued at $291.8 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $404.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of current and future trends of the global frozen food market along with forecasts to help businesses and stakeholders develop a better understanding of the market.

Frozen food is referred to the food products that can be stored in low temperature over a long period. The popular frozen food products include frozen ready-to-eat meals, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry, and soups. Global frozen food market comprises retail as well as business customers. Retail consumers of frozen food are individuals and households, whereas business consumers include hotel chains, fast food outlets, caterers, and other business buyers. Retail customers prefer cooked and semi-cooked ready-to-eat food, meat, and soups. On the contrary, business customers majorly use frozen meat, seafood, frozen pizza crust, bread, frozen dough, potatoes, and vegetables as key ingredients for preparing food for end customers. Regionally, Europe is the largest market for frozen food, closely followed by North America.

Large portion of the population from various demographic segments have been following a healthy diet plan, due to rise in awareness toward various benefits associated with the adoption of healthy lifestyle. In addition, consumers have been seeking for food products that are rich in nutrition and promote health benefits. Frozen food products possess a characteristic feature of preserving its nutritional content for a longer period. As a result, with rise in trend on food fortification, the frozen bakery products industry sights opportunity in gaining traction among health-conscious customers and simultaneously generating sales.

The market is segmented into product type, user, and region. The products covered in the report include frozen ready meals, meat & poultry, seafood, vegetables & fruits, potatoes and soup. Ready meals segment is the largest revenue generator in the current scenario, followed by frozen meat and poultry products. Frozen potatoes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2027, followed by the frozen seafood products segment, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during the same period.

Frozen ready meals such as bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts are derived from sources such as corn, wheat, barley, oats, and rye. The consumption of these sources being used as the raw materials for bakery product varies across the world. These are rich in nutrition & taste, exhibit comparatively longer shelf life, and are convenient to use, which significantly drive the demand for these products, thereby augmenting the market growth. Frozen bakery products are usually sold in various stores, cafes, and restaurant.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Frozen Food Market

Professional Key players: Aryzta A.G., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Cargill Incorporated, General Mills Inc., JBS S.A., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., ConAgra Brands, Inc., and Associated British Foods Plc. Market Segmentation: Frozen Food Market by Product Type (Frozen Ready Meals, Frozen Meat & Poultry, Frozen Seafood, Frozen Vegetables & Fruits, Frozen & Refrigerated Soups and Frozen Potatoes) and User (Food Service Industry and Retail Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

