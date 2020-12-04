Home Care Service Market in the Era of COVID-19 | ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark corporation, Chemdry

The ‘ Home Care Service market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Home Care Service market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Home Care Service market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Home care service providers offer various services through their product portfolio for the daily work in the house or offices such as laundry, errands, medication, cleaning, cooking, maintenance, and medical care services. The home care services are available for two sectors, which include commercial and residential. The residential cleaning services include staff for the house hold work, such as carpet cleaners, window cleaners, and a variety of other cleaning and home care services such as personal care and companionship services, private duty nursing care services, and home health care services required on a less frequent basis. The commercial cleaning services include cleaning companies, such as carpet and window cleaners. The adoption of home care services has been quite high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are catching up quickly.

The global home care service market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in awareness for hygiene and environment and increase in adoption of home care services such as cleaning, cooking and medical care among the consumers. Moreover, growth in economy due to urbanization has paved the way for home care services. In addition, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward hygiene and environment allows them to spend more on the luxury services, which further boost the demand for home care services. However, low man power and non-availability of local service providers restrict the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in number of working women population increase the popularity of home care service market.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Home Care Service Market

Professional Key players: ABM Industries Inc., Anago Cleaning Systems, Aramark corporation, Chemdry, Cleannet, Jani-king inc, Pritchard industries inc, Sodexo, Stanley Steemer International, Inc., and The Servicemaster Company, LLC. Market Segmentation: Home Care Service Market by Services (Maid services, Carpet and upholstery, and Other Home care services) and Duration (Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, and Annually): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

