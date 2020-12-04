RADAR Market Size Worth $49426.8 million By 2026

The global RADAR Market size was valued at US$ 32562.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 49426.8 million.

From the perspective of the Type market segmentation, the report covers wave radar, pulse radar, others. This segment of the RADAR Market is expected to drive growth in the coming years owing to various positive trends, primarily the increasing applications.

Request for sample pages of the report to get more clarity of the report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/427

The key and positive trends of the segment include:

Increase in demand for radar systems in automotive and defense industries

Advancements in radar technology

Radar is an electronic system, which measures the range and behavior of objects by transmitting an electromagnetic pulse at the object. High-power radar using large dish antennas has been used to measure distances to the moon and other planets, asteroids, and artificial satellites. In addition, radar systems are widely used in air traffic control, aircraft navigation, and marine navigation. For the purpose of analysis, the global radar market is segmented into product type, platform, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is fragmented into continuous wave radar, pulse radar, and others. On the basis of platform, it is classified into marine, air, ground, and space. The applications covered in the study include air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space navigation & control. Depending on end-user, the market is differentiated into automotive, aviation, industrial, weather monitoring, military & defense, and others.

Region-wise, the radar market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players operating in the market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, and Dassault Aviation.

Any queries, have questions or need customization on above report? Speak with industry expert @https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/427

Report Scope:

The study is an effective tool for addressing Research insights relevant for business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

The Segment study of Application includes an analysis of

Air Traffic Control

Remote Sensing

Ground Traffic Control

Space Navigation & Control

The Segment study of end-user includes an analysis of

Automotive

Aviation

Industrial

Weather Monitoring

Military & Defense

Others

The market segments are identified and analyzed keeping in mind the RADAR Market ecosystem.

Based on platform, the global radar market is segmented into marine radar, air radar, ground radar, and space radar. The global radar market was valued at $32,562.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $49,426.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2026. The air segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $9,887.7 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $14,525.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The ground segment is estimated to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The air and ground segments collectively accounted for around 57.6% market share in 2019, with the former constituting around 30.4% share. The ground and space segments are expected to witness significant CAGRs of 5.0% and 4.2%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 49.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 52.6% by 2026.

From a geographic segmentation perspective, the report focuses on the regions that have a material and significant effect on the overall market value. The broad level coverage of the report includes the regions of Global, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, LatAm.

The global radar market is segmented according to the patents filed in China, the U.S., Japan, European Patent Office, Republic of Korea, PCT, Russian Federation, Germany, France, and others. China, Japan, and the U.S. have maximum number of patent filings. Moreover, majority of the radar manufacturing companies operate in the U.S., which largely contributes toward the growth of the number of patents applications filed. China dominates the market, registering ~36.6.0% of the patents. It is followed by U.S., which displays ~20.1% share of the total (radar) patents filed across the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The RADAR Market is fairly fragmented. While the key companies continue to drive innovation and, in most cases, adopt digital transformations, the overall competitive ecosystem is dominated by Market leaders as well as emerging players with niche offerings.

The RADAR Market report profiles some of the key market players while reviewing significant market developments and strategies adopted by them.

While looking at Organic and Inorganic strategies separately, the report studies not only outlook based (short-mid-long term), but also strategy based (strategic vs operational) market activity.

Companies profiled in this market report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SAAB AB

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems

Dassault Aviation.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Covid19 pandemic has transformed the market landscape. The market ecosystem has taken a directional shift in the way supply-side of the market is accessed. The report covers the aftermath of the Covid19 catastrophe.

Customization on RADAR Market

Our dynamic and proprietary data-mining technology has given us the flexibility to maintain both precision and speed while delivering exclusive and custom insights to our clients.

We conduct customization of the Research data on all key fronts – Regional, Segment, Competitive landscape level. For every report-purchase, we offer 50 analyst-hours of free customization.

Ask for More Customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/427