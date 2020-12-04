Organic Farming Market to Register Unwavering Growth During to 2026 – AkzoNobel, Amalgamated Plantations, BASF

Organic Farming is accounted for $53.16 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $129.97 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic food, rising awareness of natural, and new food safety standards for health and well-being coupled with consumers to pay for organic farm food are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high production cost of organic farming is some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Organic Farming Market are:

AkzoNobel, Amalgamated Plantations, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Camson Biotechnology Limited, Dow Chemical Company, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company (IOFPC), Nalco Holding Company, Organic Farmers Co, Picks Organic Farm, Solvay SA and ZUWA Organic Farms Pvt Ltd.

Organic farming is a method that involves growing and nurturing crops with the use of biological materials preventing the use of synthetic based fertilizers and pesticides. Also, the use of genetically modified organisms is not permitted. Organic farming systems have a great potential to provide the world with healthy, high-quality food.

Based on the method, Weed management has considerable demand during the forecast period. Organic weed management promotes weed suppression, rather than weed elimination, by enhancing crop competition and phytotoxic effects on weeds. Organic farmers integrate cultural, biological, mechanical, physical and chemical tactics to manage weeds without synthetic herbicides. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have a good demand during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiative in promoting organic farming by providing subsidies on organic fertilizers.

Major Types of Organic Farming Market covered are:

Composting

Crop Rotation

Cutting

Mulching

Polyculture

Soil Management

Weed Management

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Organic Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Organic Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Organic Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Organic Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Organic Farming Market Size

2.2 Organic Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Organic Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Organic Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Organic Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Organic Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Organic Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Organic Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Organic Farming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Organic Farming Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Organic Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

