Cartesian Robots Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2019-2026 – Star Seiki, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Machine

Cartesian Robots is accounted for $7, 540.65 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2, 1249.29 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for automobiles, growing preference form the automotive sector and increasing focus towards the adoption of collaborative robots are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high cost associated with gantry/cartesian robots is the factor hindering the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Cartesian Robots Market are:

Star Seiki, Seiko Epson, Toshiba Machine, Gudel AG, IAI Corporation, Yamaha Motor, ABB, Parker, Midea Group (KUKA), Robostar and BOSCH Rexroth.

A cartesian coordinate robot (also called linear robot) is an industrial robot whose three principal axes of control are linear (i.e. they move in a straight line rather than rotate) and are at right angles to each other. The three sliding joints correspond to moving the wrist up-down,in-out, back-forth.

Based on End User, Automotive segment is expected to have a considerable demand during the forecast period. The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors by revenue. The automotive industry does not include industries dedicated to the maintenance of automobiles following delivery to the end-user, such as automobile repair shops and motor fuel filling stations.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as it is attracted by this expanding market and underlying latent demand, several players are expanding their business through new product development.

Major Types of Cartesian Robots Market covered are:

2X-2Y-Z Series

2X-Y-Z Series

XY-X Series

Major Applications of Cartesian Robots Market covered are:

Automotive

Chemical and petrochemical

Electrical and electronics

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Metals

Rubber & Plastic industry

Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Cartesian Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Cartesian Robots market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Cartesian Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Cartesian Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cartesian Robots Market Size

2.2 Cartesian Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cartesian Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cartesian Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cartesian Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cartesian Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cartesian Robots Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cartesian Robots Revenue by Product

4.3 Cartesian Robots Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cartesian Robots Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Cartesian Robots industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

