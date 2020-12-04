Self-Driving Bus Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2026 – AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen

A self-driving bus is a robotic vehicle designed to travel between destinations without the need of a human operator. It combines sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive and uses LiDAR and RADAR and several other sensors for operation. These self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors. Artificial intelligence (AI) software controls all the functionality related to sensors working and RADAR sensor is used to detect obstacles. Such advance technologies helps control these vehicles efficiently. Self-driving buses provide advantages such as reduction in accidents caused due to driver’s error and reduction of hazardous gas (CO2) from vehicles.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the years, owing to the growth in connected infrastructure for automobile.

Major Key Players of the Self-Driving Bus Market are:

AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Navya.

The global self-driving bus market is segmented on the basis of level of automation, component, and region. On the basis of level of automation, it is divided into level 3, level 4, and level 5. By component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In the end, Self-Driving Bus industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

