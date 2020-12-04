Energy Drinks Market Is Expected To Grow Tremendously By 2026 – Red Bull, Monster Beverage

The global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Energy drinks are beverages that contain caffeine, taurine, vitamins, and other stimulants, and are marketed as products that boost mental alertness and physical stamina. These drinks may or may not be carbonated. They differ from sports drink, which are used to replace electrolytes and water during or after physical activity. In addition, they are distinguished from tea and coffee, which are brewed, contain lesser ingredients, and may be decaffeinated. The manufacturers of energy drinks claim that their products improve energy levels.

Major Key Players of the Energy Drinks Market are:

Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Arizona Beverage Company, National Beverage Corp., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, Cloud 9

Surge in product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle, increase in consciousness toward healthy diet, rise in intake among sports athletes & working individuals to maintain nutritional balance in their body, and upsurge in disposable income are expected to propel the global energy drinks market. Moreover, change in consumer preference toward consumption of beverages and lifestyle is expected to create many opportunities in global energy drinks market during the forecast period. However, caffeine overdose may cause hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and other associated health risks that may limit the energy drinks industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations toward increased consumption of caffeine content in energy drinks hinders the growth of the market.

Major Types of Energy Drinks Market covered are:

Alcoholic

Nonalcoholic

Major Applications of Energy Drinks Market covered are:

Kids

Adults, and Teenagers

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Energy Drinks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Energy Drinks market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Energy Drinks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Energy Drinks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Energy Drinks Market Size

2.2 Energy Drinks Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Energy Drinks Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Energy Drinks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Energy Drinks Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Energy Drinks Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Energy Drinks Sales by Product

4.2 Global Energy Drinks Revenue by Product

4.3 Energy Drinks Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Energy Drinks Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Energy Drinks industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

