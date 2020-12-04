RFID Tags Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2019-2026 – Honeywell, NXP Semiconductors, Alien Technology

RFID Tags market accounted for $4.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as rising demand for RFID tags in the aerospace industry, and the increasing number of these tag applications within retail stores are driving the market growth. However, lack of a battery power as compared to others act as the restraining factor for the market growth.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology has completely across several sectors owing to the fact that they prevent theft of certain materials, track shipments in real time, and implement advanced technology at low cost. It is a type of wireless communication technology that uses radio waves to track and identify objects, with reduced costs, increased asset traceability and visibility, and improved reliability.

Major Key Players of the RFID Tags Market are:

Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Alien Technology, AMS AG, Atmel Corp, Confidex Ltd, GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corporation, Impinj, inc., Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Omni-Id, Inc., RF Code, SMARTRAC N.V. and Zebra Technologies Corp.

By Type, Passive Tags segment is likely to grow during the forecast period as they do not have an internal power source and rely on the power induced by the reader. Because of the lack of a battery, these tags are cost-effective, durable, and smaller and so are used to perform many activities such as access control, inventory management, supply chain management, and tool tracking due to which these tags are increasing among end-users.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth mainly due to the rising demand for these tags in this region. They are installed by the organizations as a piece of their security so as to prevent the risk of danger and loss. Organizations are continuously adopting automated product identification systems for their supply chain management system in order to improve the efficiency of their inventory allocation.

Major Types of RFID Tags Market covered are:

Tags

Software

Reader

Other Product Types

Major Applications of RFID Tags Market covered are:

Telemetry

Surveillance and Security

Transportation

Consumer Goods

House ware

Medical

Beauty

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global RFID Tags consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the RFID Tags market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global RFID Tags manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the RFID Tags with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, RFID Tags industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

