Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Key Trends And Opportunity Areas

One of the greatest problems encountered by railways in Europe is that track costs, the major cost component for Infrastructure Managers (IMs), have not significantly decreased in the last 30 years. In the same period of time, competing modes of transportation have seen a significant reduction of Life Cycle Costs (LCC). This narrows the business case for rail transportation. In addition to costs, noise pollution also became a crucial issue for railway operations.

Track Geometry Measurement System, is used during new railway construction and used in track geometry based risk and maintenance management for revenue track lines. Major criterions of a track geometry measurement system is measuring:

-Track gauge

-Track cant

-Transition curve and superelevation ramp

-Horizontal curve radius

-Vertical curve radius and gradient

Other criterions also may include: twist, dynamic cross-level, etc.

As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. China is the major contributor for this region. As of 2016, China has the world’s longest high-speed railway network. In addition, the rapid expansions in metro systems in the countries such as India and Australia are creating growth prospects in this region.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Amberg Technologies, Trimble Railway GmbH, ENSCO, MERMEC, Plasser & Theurer, Harsco Rail, Fugro, Holland LP, GRAW, MRX Technologies, Jiangxi Everbright, Southsurvey, R.Bance & Co Ltd, Rail Vision, ESIM, DMA, Beena Vision, KZV

The global Track Geometry Measurement Systems market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Track Geometry Trolley

Track Geometry Inspection Vehicle (TGIV)

Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS)

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



High-Speed Railway

Heavy Haul Railway

Conventional Railway

Urban Transport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

