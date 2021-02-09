Soldering Robot Market Industry Chain, Geographic Scope, Forecast by 2025

“The Soldering Robot Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Soldering robot is a machine to finish Soldering. Soldering is a process in which two or more items (usually metal) are joined together by melting and putting a filler metal (solder) into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal. Soldering differs from welding in that soldering does not involve melting the work pieces. In brazing, the filler metal melts at a higher temperature, but the work piece metal does not melt. In the past, nearly all solders contained lead, but environmental and health concerns have increasingly dictated use of lead-free alloys for electronics and plumbing purposes.

The classification of Soldering Robot includes 4-axis Robot, 3-axis Robot, etc. The production proportion of 4-axis Robot in 2017 was about 62%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017 as the technology is mature. Soldering Robot is widely used in Consumer Electronics, Appliances Electronics, Automotive Electronics, etc. The most proportion of Soldering Robot is Consumer Electronics and consumer electronic is also the largest driver factor of soldering robot.

With the fast development of technology, China has been the largest supplier of Soldering Robot, with a production market share nearly 48.5% in 2017. Japan is the second largest supplier of Soldering Robot, and it has the largest production value market share as the higher price..

China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31.85% in 2017. Following China, other Asia regions like Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan are also the important consumption place.

Key Competitors of the Global Soldering Robot Market are:

Japan Unix, Quick, Apollo Seiko, Tsutsumi Electric, HAKKO, Janome, Cosmic, Unitechnologies, Flex Robot

Major Product Types covered are:

6-axis Robot

5-axis Robot

4-axis Robot

3-axis Robot

2-axis Robot

Major Applications of Soldering Robot covered are:

Consumer Electronics

Appliances Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Regional Soldering Robot Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyzes the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players in the coming years.

