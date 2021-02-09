Polycarbonate Sheet Market Report by Application, Type, Companies and Regional Outlook by 2025

“Overview Of Polycarbonate Sheet Industry 2021-2025:

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed.

The main production process of polycarbonate sheet is extrusion.

In 2016, the global Polycarbonate Sheet consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.12% of global consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet.

Polycarbonate Sheet downstream is wide and recently Polycarbonate Sheet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction Material, Automotive, Industry, Electrical & Electronics and others. Globally, the Polycarbonate Sheet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Material. Construction Material accounts for nearly 45.76% of total downstream consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet in global. Polycarbonate Sheet can be mainly divided into Multi-Wall Sheets, Corrugated Sheets and Solid Sheets which Multi-Wall Sheets captures about 64.50% of Polycarbonate Sheet market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Polycarbonate Sheet.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polycarbonate Sheet consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet is estimated to be 602.7 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Polycarbonate Sheet Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Sabic, Covestro, Palram Industries, UG-Plast, Plazit Polygal, Gallina, Koscon Industrial, Brett Martin, Carboglass, SafPlast, Arla Plast AB, Giplast, DS Smith, Isik Plastik, Aoci Decoration Material, Jiasida Sunsheet, Quinn

The global Polycarbonate Sheet market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Multi-Wall Sheets

Corrugated Sheets

Solid Sheets

Market Segment by Applications, covers:



Construction Material

Automotive

Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

