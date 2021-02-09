Plastic Strapping Market Report, Growth Forecast, Analysis Current Trends, Industry statistics Till 2025

“According to a new research report titled Plastic Strapping Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast by 2021 – 2025

When plastic strapping was introduced, it was only natural that it was looked upon as a substitute for steel strapping. In one respect, it was  especially in those applications where steel had been used only because there was nothing available. Often, the steel was over specification in the first case. The existence of plastic strapping widens the range of strapping and offers new opportunities. A more important plastic strapping consideration is elongation recovery. Once tension has been applied and the strap has elongated, how hard will the strap try to return to its original length? With plastic, time changes the recovery. If you have a rigid load, polyester might be best. However, because it doesn’t elongate much, it doesn’t have room to recover. On a shrinking-type load, this can be a problem. Since both nylon and polypropylene elongate more than polyester, and have more room to recover, they would both be better choices. If a high level of retained tension is important, nylon would be the preferred choice and if retained tension is not important, polypropylene’s lower price may change the choice.

The plastic strapping industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as M.J.Maillis Group and Dynaric have relative higher level of product’s quality.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the plastic strapping market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of plastic strapping will increase.

Key Competitors of the Global Plastic Strapping Market are:

Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Dynaric?Inc, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Samuel Strapping, Youngsun, Mosca, Scientex Berhad, Polychem, Teufelberger, Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co, Packware, Polivektris, Strapack, Linder, STEK, TITAN Umreifungstechnik, Cyklop, Hiroyuki Industries, Baole, EMBALCER, PAC Strapping Products, Inc.

